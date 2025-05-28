ASIA United Bank Corp. (AUB) has partnered with remittance platform Taptap Send to enable overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to send money to the Philippines via its e-wallet HelloMoney.

Under the partnership, OFWs in more than 15 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, can use the Taptap Send app to send money to HelloMoney e-wallets by selecting AUB as the receiving partner, which their beneficiaries in the Philippines can use for transactions.

“At HelloMoney, our goal has always been to simplify everyday financial transactions for Filipinos. Through our partnership with Taptap Send, we are now able to bridge the distance between OFWs and their families in a way that is fast, secure, and cost-effective,” AUB Operations and Technology Group Head Wilfredo E. Rodriguez, Jr. said in a statement on Tuesday.

Taptap Send will also offer special promotions and discounts for first-time users that will send funds to HelloMoney accounts.

“Taptap Send has gained popularity amongst Filipino OFWs for its zero sending fees, competitive exchange rates, and easy-to-use app experience…The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared mission of financial inclusion and empowerment, connecting Filipino families and communities through fast and reliable digital financial services,” the listed bank said.

AUB’s net income rose by 34.45% year on year to P3.14 billion in the first quarter.

Its shares closed unchanged at P69.95 on Tuesday. — A.M.C. Sy