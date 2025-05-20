NINJA VAN Philippines has partnered with Security Bank Corp. to launch a two-way referral program for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Under the agreement, Ninja Van will refer “high potential” shippers to Security Bank for business banking offerings, while Security Bank will direct its clients to Ninja Van for end-to-end logistics solutions, the logistics company said in a statement on Monday.

“We’ve seen firsthand how access to capital and logistics can make or break a business. Beyond cross-referrals, this partnership aims to solve two major pain points for MSMEs. Financial institutions help businesses pay for crucial needs such as logistics, and logistics help those businesses reach more customers. We want to help more small brands evolve into national players and we’re excited to do that alongside a bank that shares our mission,” Ninja Van Philippines Chief Commercial Officer Sabina Lopez-Vergara said.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing exceptional value to MSMEs. Together with Ninja Van, we’ll ensure MSMEs have access to seamless logistics services, enabling them to focus on what they do best — growing their businesses,” Security Bank Senior Vice-President and Business Banking Head John David G. Yap said.

Referred Ninja Van shippers can get access to Security Bank’s financing options, such as the Business Express Loan for operational needs, the Business Mortgage Loan for property acquisition or expansion, and the Business Working Capital line for short-term, revolving credit.

“These loan products are designed for growing businesses, offering competitive rates, flexible terms, and a simplified application process,” Ninja Van said.

The shippers can also tap Security Bank’s business deposit products, business insurance, payment solutions, and others through the lender’s client engagement officers.

Meanwhile, Security Bank will refer its MSME clients in need of logistics support to Ninja Van’s services, including Ninja Dash for last-mile delivery of e-commerce parcels and bulky packages, Ninja Fulfillment for warehousing and end-to-end distribution, and Ninja Restock for frequent inventory restocking and direct-to-store delivery. — Aaron Michael C. Sy