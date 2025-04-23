CIBI Information, Inc. has signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to give the credit bureau’s clients access to regulatory data.

Under the data-sharing partnership, CIBI will get access to the SEC’s eSEARCH platform to let the credit bureau integrate regulatory data into its services.

“This collaboration between the SEC and CIBI is a powerful step toward bridging the information gap and strengthening the financial ecosystem in our country. With this partnership, we are opening new doors to opportunities for businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), helping them evaluate partners, assess risks, and build trust in their transactions,” CIBI President and Chief Executive Officer Pia L. Arellano said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It has been one of our foremost goals to keep the agency abreast with evolving technology to make sure that our stakeholders get the services they need in the best way possible… We hope that this MoA will help both the SEC and CIBI in accelerating our shared commitment to improving the business environment in our country,” SEC Chairperson Emilio B. Aquino said.

CIBI said the partnership aims to address the gap in regulatory data needed for due diligence, the verification of company legitimacy, and risk assessment.

“For CIBI’s clients, direct access to SEC-verified data enhances the quality, accuracy, and reliability of their existing data systems. With a more comprehensive and credible information base, businesses can make faster, better-informed decisions. Individual clients also benefit from increased trust, knowing they are relying on verified, credible data,” it said.

“The partnership benefits more than just CIBI and its clients — it also supports the regulatory framework by promoting transparency, data integrity, and efficient information sharing. Improved access to accurate data enables financial institutions to extend credit with greater confidence, helping drive financial inclusion and nationwide economic resilience,” the credit bureau added. — Aaron Michael C. Sy