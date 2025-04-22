FORMER Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) and Development Bank of the Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gil A. Buenaventura has died.

“It is with deep sorrow that the bank announces the passing of Mr. Gil A. Buenaventura, our director, today, April 21, 2025. Mr. Buenaventura was a valuable part of the organization being a director of the bank since 2016,” RCBC said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday.

Mr. Buenaventura served as the listed bank’s president and CEO from 2016 to 2019 and stayed as a member of its board of directors after his retirement.

Prior to his stint at RCBC, he was state-run bank DBP’s president and CEO from 2012 to 2016.

He also held various leadership posts at other banks, including Bank of the Philippine Islands and Citibank NA.

Mr. Buenaventura graduated with an economics degree from the University of San Francisco in 1973 and received his Master of Business Administration in Finance degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1975. — Aaron Michael C. Sy