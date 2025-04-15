DOMINION HOLDINGS, Inc. (DHI) saw its net income decline by 27% in 2024 due to lower funds available for investment.

The company booked a net income of P202 million last year, down from P277 million in 2023, DHI said in a statement on Monday.

“The decline in income is primarily due to lower funds available for investment following the declaration of P3.2 billion in cash dividends in May 2024,” DHI said.

This led its total assets and stockholders’ equity to go down to P3.3 billion last year from P6.4 billion in 2023, it added.

Its financial statement was unavailable as of press time.

DHI, formerly BDO Leasing and Finance, Inc., holds or owns real estate properties, securities or shares of stocks, and other assets of companies and engages in investment and business activities involving these assets.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in July 2022 approved DHI’s change of name and the shift in its purposes to that of a holding company from a leasing and financing company.

