THE BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Monday launched a mobile app that will feature real-time financial data and news to improve the public’s access to information and services from the regulator.

“The BSP mobile app was developed with a vision of bringing a seamless and convenient means for our stakeholders to access BSP information and services anytime, anywhere through their mobile phones,” BSP Technology and Digital Innovation Officer Reynaldo Florencio T. Zipagan said in a speech at the launch.

“This new platform aims to enhance your experience and encourage greater interaction with the BSP. Once downloaded, the app can be accessed anytime even offline and offers personalization to match your specific needs and interests. In launching this app, we are also aligning ourselves with global best practices set by leading central banks worldwide, such as the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Deutsche Bundesbank, and Bank Negara Malaysia,” BSP Managing Director Charina B. De Vera-Yap said.

Users will be able to access real-time financial data, policy decisions, and economic indicators on the app, the BSP said.

The mobile app will also keep users updated on BSP news, advisories, and announcements, and features the central bank’s chatbot called BSP Online Buddy or BOB. Users can also find information on BSP offices or branches through the app’s service locator.

The app can also be personalized so that users can have quicker access to the information or services they need.

“You can filter the currencies that matter most to you and view their exchange rates at a glance. Be updated with the latest statistical reports anytime, anywhere, through the mobile app,” the BSP said. — Aaron Michael C. Sy