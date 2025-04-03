MANULIFE Chinabank Life Assurance Corp. (MCBL) has appointed Amy T. Gochuico as its new president and chief executive officer (CEO) effective April 1.

Ms. Gochuico has over 30 years of leadership experience across various Asian markets and organizations and specialized in bancassurance for two decades, MCBL said in a statement.

Prior to being tapped to head MCBL, she was the chief bancassurance officer of Manulife Indonesia since 2021.

She succeeds Neil Bowyer, who was president and CEO of the life insurer since 2022.

“We’re excited to welcome Amy back to the Philippines as part of Manulife’s executive committee. During her time at Manulife Indonesia, she ensured sustainable and consistent growth for the company’s bancassurance business to meet its long-term commitments,” The Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. (Phils.), Inc. (Manulife Philippines) President and CEO Rahul Hora said.

“As MCBL President and CEO, she will lead overall partnership management, deliver growth, develop our distribution team and bench strength, manage key business risks, and ensure quality outcomes that can help Manulife become the number one choice for our customers,” Mr. Hora said.

MCBL was incorporated in 2007 as a joint venture between Manulife Philippines and listed China Banking Corp. (Chinabank). The two companies last month renewed their bancassurance partnership for another 15 years.

MCBL booked a premium income of P10.35 billion in 2024, latest data from the Insurance Commission showed. Its net income stood at P1.39 billion last year.

Meanwhile, Manulife Philippines’ premium income stood at P15.83 billion last year, while its net income was at P2.78 billion. — A.M.C. Sy