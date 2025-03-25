HSBC PHILIPPINES has tapped Pramoth Rajendran as its new International Wealth and Premier Banking (IWPB) head, it said on Monday.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, the bank said in a statement.

Mr. Rajendran has 20 years of experience in wealth and retail banking, including strategy, product, analytics, sales and risk.

Prior to this assignment, he was previously the IWPB Head for HSBC Vietnam.

He has also worked in The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corp. Ltd.’s Asia regional office in Hong Kong, as well as HSBC Australia.

“As we celebrate our 150th anniversary in the Philippines, Pramoth Rajendran’s leadership will be vital in delivering our strategy — growing our Premier and Wealth business, leveraging on our international connectivity by connecting our customer’s needs and aspirations to wealth and investment opportunities here in the Philippines and overseas,” HSBC Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Uppal said. — AMCS