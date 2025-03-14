ELECTRONIC WALLET giant GCash on Thursday signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) for a data privacy awareness campaign.

“Through this partnership, we’ve integrated NPC’s privacy awareness and educational materials directly into our app, making them readily available to our users. By embedding the NPC registration portal in the application, we’ve also simplified compliance with privacy laws, fostering transparency and responsible data handling for our users,” G-Xchange, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Oscar Enrico A. Reyes, Jr. said.

G-Xchange handles the mobile wallet operations of GCash. The parent firm of GCash, Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc. or Mynt, is an affiliate of Ayala-led telecommunications company Globe Telecom, Inc.

GCash will add NPC’s learning modules to its app, which will include an NPC registration system walkthrough and guides on how to register their personal data processing system, among others.

“The collaboration shall utilize the technology and reach of the GCash platform. We will be doing that by, one, giving its users access to the privacy awareness and educational materials such as training modules and videos through the privacy choices, which is a feature in the GCash app, and also integrating or linking and or accessing the registration portal of the NPC within the GCash app as well to encourage entities that process personal data to register with the NPC seamlessly and making compliance efficient for these entities,” G-Xchange Chief Compliance Officer Cef Sison said in a speech at the MoA signing event.

NPC Chairman John Henry D. Naga said the partnership aims to help users understand their rights under the Data Privacy Act. It will also simplify the registration process for personal data processing entities. — AMCS