GCASH has partnered with US-licensed money transmitter Viamericas to let overseas Filipinos in North America remit to GCash accounts in the Philippines.

“The partnership between Viamericas and GCash empowers overseas Filipino workers (OFW) in these locations to send secure and fast remittances to their loved ones back home,” GCash International General Manager Paul Albano said in a statement on Tuesday.

“This collaboration enhances financial control for OFWs and strengthens connections with their families, making the remittance process easier than ever,” he added.

He said the partnership aims to provide fast and secure financial services to Filipinos based in North American countries and their families in the Philippines.

Joseph D. Argilagos, Viamericas co-founder and executive chairman, said the partnership lets the remittance company expand its capabilities in the Philippines through GCash.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to empower communities by providing accessible, affordable and reliable financial services,” he said. “Viamericas has multiple locations across North America, which enables ease of sending for Filipinos, wherever they are in the region.”

GCash said 81% of Filipinos own an account. It also has more than 5.2 million partners for QR merchants and social sellers, more than 339,000 cash-in, cash out outlets and more than 520 GLife partner merchants. — Aaron Michael C. Sy