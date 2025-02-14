MAYA BANK has launched a financial literacy program for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that also gives them access to credit.

The Negosyo Serye program merges financial literacy with loan access, the digital bank said in a statement on Thursday. The program is for eligible MSME owners who operate Maya Center businesses.

“This seamless model is part of Maya’s broader plan to create a one-stop digital ecosystem for MSMEs. By combining education, business opportunities, and fast credit, we’re eliminating the friction that holds back microentrepreneurs. Our goal is to make sure they can take action when ready, without the delays typical of traditional loans,” Maya Bank MSME Business and Retail Head Renan Santiago said.

Negosyo Serye aims to equip small business owners with financial management skills while offering them growth opportunities.

Qualified MSME merchants can obtain loans through Maya Advance with credit limits of up to P350,000 without paperwork and collateral.

“Real-time loan approval replaces the usual weeks-long wait, offering much-needed speed to small businesses,” Maya Bank said.

“Financial literacy programs often leave entrepreneurs without a way to put their learning into practice. We empower MSMEs with essential financial skills and seamless access to credit — equipping them with both the knowledge and the tools to take immediate action for growth,” Mr. Santiago said.

Maya Bank recorded P68 billion in loan disbursements and P39 billion in deposits in 2024. Its total customer base stood at 5.4 million.

The digital bank is owned by Voyager Innovations, Inc. PLDT Inc. is Voyager’s main shareholder. Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — AMCS