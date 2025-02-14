How do you pass your message across in public speaking? At the full house general membership meeting of the Filipina CEO Circle (FCC) held at Manila Golf on Jan. 17, the first topic of the year was “The Art of Passing the Message – Impact Speaking.” This topic is relevant to its mission of upskilling and continuous learning for chief executive officers. Guest speaker Michael Cannon, a certified discussion leader at the John Clements Leadership Institute, said, “You are about selling yourself as much as your produce or services.”

Do you get stage fright when you’re asked to talk publicly? Though some may be gifted speakers, most are nervous when called in front to speak. What do you have to do to not be nervous, or how do you combat nerves? Mr. Cannon said the key is preparation and practice. Know your topic well, do research, read articles and writeups, watch YouTube, talk to experts on the topic, and countercheck your data. He summed this up in six Ps, saying that “prior planning and practice prevents poor performance” is the way to success. On nerves, he assured that most speakers find themselves in this situation and that people don’t actually see this nervousness unless your body or voice is visibly shaking.

Is there anything one can do before speaking to calm the nerves? The calming techniques he suggested are breathing deeply, drinking water, smiling at your audience even before you speak, and speaking slowly and clearly. Think positively about the speaking engagement, he said. As for me, I have to add: pray!

He also shared his 10 golden rules for impact public speaking:

1. Always arrive early to familiarize yourself with the surroundings, to build connection with the organizers and the audience, to test if materials and technicals (video, sound, etc.) are working, to adapt to last minute changes, if any, and to give you time to relax, breathe, and reduce stress.

2. Always start with a bang! Grab attention with a provocative question, an anecdote or a joke to have interest and curiosity and energize your audience.

3. Always get some audience participation — ask a question or ask the audience to say something to the next person.

4. Repeat key points for impact.

5. Be passionate about your topic.

6. Be conscious of body language, both your own and that of your audience. You should not be stiff nor move too much. You should also be able to discern if your audience is engaged, confused, or already bored.

7. Use PAMPERS, or Projection, Articulation, Modulation, Pronunciation, Enunciation, Repetition, and Speed. Projection and speed ensure your message is heard and that the audience can follow. Articulation, pronunciation and enunciation ensure that the message is clear. Modulation keeps your presentation dynamic and engaging, while repetition emphasizes key points to be remembered.

8. Watch your mannerisms. Be conscious of repetitive words such as “yeah,” “uhm,” “you know,” or “ah.” On movements, check yourself if you’re too tense or stiff, or if you’re moving too much.

9. Always stick to the schedule. This shows professionalism and respect for your audience.

10. Always end with a bang!

In terms of delivery, Mr. Cannon said, “we base our judgment of other people on three main characteristics — verbal content, 7%; vocal interest, 38%; and body language, 55%. That means 90% of your public image depends on how you look and sound rather than what you say.” Interesting!

With Mr. Cannon’s engaging session and practical tips for impact speaking, plus the sumptuous Chinese food, bags of gift products from the lady CEOs for each attendee, many raffle prizes and the bonding among the amazing ladies, the January FCC meeting definitely was a wonderful start for the year. And FCC President Karen Roa promises more!

Happy Valentine’s Day!

The views expressed herein are the author’s own and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of her office as well as FINEX.

Flor G. Tarriela is a banker by profession and an environmentalist/ gardener.