RIZAL COMMERCIAL Banking Corp. (RCBC) has added new payment options to its business payment gateway platform RCBC Pay Portal to serve the needs of its corporate, micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) and SME clients.

RCBC Pay Portal now supports more payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, online banking, e-wallets, as well as over-the-counter payment partners like 7-Eleven, Cebuana Lhuillier, MLhuillier and Palawan Pawnshop, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The RCBC Pay Portal is specifically designed to address the challenges merchants face when managing multiple payment methods. With Pay Portal, they no longer need to juggle different payment providers or handle separate legal documentation. Instead, all transactions are seamlessly managed under one gateway, making the entire process more efficient and straightforward,” RCBC Head of Transaction Banking Group Martin Roberto G. Tirol said.

“As we continue to enhance our digital solutions, RCBC remains committed to evolving the Pay Portal and developing more innovative features to meet the ever-changing needs of businesses. Our goal is to empower merchants with the most efficient and comprehensive payment tools available in the market,” Mr. Tirol added.

The service lets businesses accept online store payments via an application programming interface, software development kit for mobile apps, and plug-ins for e-commerce sites.

Merchants with no online stores can also use RCBC Pay Portal to transact through payment links.

RCBC Pay Portal allows businesses to track customer payments in real time and generate reports via a centralized dashboard.

The bank said merchants from various sectors such as schools, hospitals, clinics, hotels, and restaurants are enrolled in the RCBC Pay Portal.

RCBC’s net income decreased by 37.01% to P1.77 billion in the third quarter of 2024. This brought its net profit for the first nine months of 2024 to P6.22 billion, 31.12% lower year on year.

Its shares climbed by 10 centavos or 0.41% to close at P24.75 each on Wednesday. — A.M.C. Sy