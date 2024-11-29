The Netflix movie Joy – The Birth of IVF beautifully captures how persistence and resilience can lead to groundbreaking success, not just in science but in business and innovation as well. Based on the real-life story of the world’s first in vitro fertilization (IVF) baby, the film highlights the struggles and triumphs of scientists who, despite facing intense public criticism and numerous challenges, stayed committed to their goal. The pioneering efforts of Robert Edwards, Jean Purdy, and Patrick Steptoe remind us of the importance of perseverance when facing adversity—a quality that resonates strongly with the world of entrepreneurship and innovation.

At the center of the film is Jean Purdy, a nurse and embryologist who, along with her colleagues, encountered immense resistance to their groundbreaking work in reproductive medicine. In the 1970s, IVF was highly controversial and branded by many as “unnatural.” Critics from the church, the media, and the medical community warned of its supposed dangers and ethical implications. Undeterred by this opposition, Purdy, Edwards, and Steptoe pressed on, fueled by their belief that science could bring hope to those struggling with infertility. After eight years of setbacks, their perseverance paid off with the birth of Louise Brown, the world’s first IVF baby — a moment that forever changed the landscape of reproductive medicine.

This achievement highlights the kind of resilience needed to overcome personal, societal, and professional obstacles. Many people in their position might have given up under such pressure, but these innovators understood that progress often involves enduring periods of doubt and difficulty. Their journey mirrors the struggles faced by entrepreneurs in various industries, who frequently grapple with rejection, financial challenges, and self-doubt. The scientists in Joy succeeded because they never wavered in their commitment to their vision, a quality that is just as crucial in business as it is in science.

In the business world, the ability to persevere is often what separates success from failure. A prime example of this is the story of Steve Jobs and his journey with Apple. After being ousted from the company he co-founded, Jobs could have walked away defeated. Instead, he returned to Apple years later with a renewed sense of purpose and introduced innovations that revolutionized the tech industry. Iconic products like the iPod, iPhone, and iPad were born out of his persistence and belief in his vision. Apple’s transformation from near bankruptcy to one of the most valuable companies in the world was not a result of overnight success but rather a testament to the power of persistence.

Similarly, James Dyson’s story exemplifies the determination required to turn a bold idea into reality. Dyson spent five years and created 5,126 prototypes before perfecting his revolutionary bagless vacuum cleaner. Despite skepticism from industry insiders and numerous financial hurdles, he never gave up on his vision. Today, Dyson is a global brand known for innovation, and its success stems directly from the founder’s refusal to accept failure as the final answer.

In the financial services sector, the importance of persistence is equally evident. The rise of fintech companies has transformed how consumers interact with financial products, often in the face of considerable challenges. A standout example is PayPal, whose founders — Peter Thiel, Max Levchin, and Luke Nosek — set out to create a digital wallet for secure online payments. In its early days, PayPal faced skepticism from investors who doubted that people would trust online platforms with their money. Competition from established financial institutions further complicated their efforts. However, the founders continued refining their product, learning from failures, and earning the trust of consumers. Eventually, PayPal’s persistence paid off, leading to its acquisition by eBay for $1.5 billion in 2002. Today, it is a global leader in online payments, facilitating millions of transactions daily — a testament to the power of resilience in overcoming adversity.

The common thread in these stories — whether from science, technology, or financial services — is the willingness to embrace failure as a stepping stone to success. In Joy – The Birth of IVF, the scientists’ commitment to their vision, despite societal and professional rejection, mirrors the mindset that drives innovators like Steve Jobs, James Dyson, and PayPal’s founders. Each of them faced significant challenges but refused to let setbacks define their journey.

The lessons from these stories are clear: progress often requires enduring uncertainty, learning from failure, and staying focused on a larger vision. In business, just as in science, success doesn’t come from avoiding obstacles but from persevering through them. The scientists in Joy transformed the world of medicine by refusing to give up on IVF, and entrepreneurs in every industry can draw inspiration from their resilience. By pushing forward, learning from setbacks, and refusing to quit, innovators can achieve extraordinary success and leave a lasting impact on the world.

The views expressed herein are his own and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.

Reynaldo C. Lugtu, Jr. is the founder and CEO of Hungry Workhorse, a digital, culture, and customer experience transformation consulting firm. He is a fellow at the US-based Institute for Digital Transformation. He is the chair of the Digital Transformation IT Governance Committee of FINEX Academy. He teaches strategic management and digital transformation in the MBA Program of De La Salle University. The author may be e-mailed at rey.lugtu@hungryworkhorse.com