In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, digital transformation has become a critical imperative for organizations seeking to maintain competitiveness and drive growth. The Digital Transformation Program, organized and offered by FINEX Academy, is designed to equip participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to navigate this complex journey. This comprehensive program focuses on strategy, execution, and governance, ensuring that participants are well-prepared to lead their organizations through successful digital transformations.

Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business, fundamentally changing how organizations operate and deliver value to customers. It encompasses a cultural shift that requires organizations to continually challenge the status quo, experiment, and get comfortable with failure. The goal is to enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create new business models that leverage technology.

The Digital Transformation Program is structured to provide a holistic understanding of the principles and practices necessary for successful digital transformation. Conducted virtually, the program allows participants to engage with experts and peers from the comfort of their own locations. The course will consist of multiple modules, each focusing on different aspects of digital transformation, governance, and technology strategy.

The first module, which will be delivered by Hungry Workhorse, introduces participants to the digital transformation framework, emphasizing the importance of governance and strategic alignment with business objectives. Participants will learn about the roles and responsibilities of executives and boards in overseeing technology initiatives.

Following this, a module delivered by KPMG focuses on how organizations can foster innovation and measure the value generated from digital transformation initiatives. Participants will explore various methodologies for assessing the impact of these programs on business outcomes.

Another critical module in the program is enterprise risk management, which will be delivered by SGV, where participants will learn how to navigate risks and opportunities during digital transformation. Understanding risk management principles is crucial for ensuring that organizations can adapt to changes while minimizing potential setbacks. The program also addresses the importance of maintaining business operations during times of change, equipping participants with insights into developing robust business continuity plans that can withstand disruptions.

The next module is about business continuity which will be delivered by the Business Continuity Managers Association of the Philippines. Participants will learn about the components of a business continuity plan and professional practices outlined by the Disaster Recovery Institute International. This includes program initiation and management, risk assessment, business impact analysis, and the development of effective business continuity strategies. The program will also cover incident response, awareness and training programs, and the importance of conducting exercises and assessments to maintain a robust business continuity plan. Additionally, participants will explore crisis communications and coordination with external agencies to ensure comprehensive preparedness.

As the program progresses, participants will delve into the practical aspects of executing digital transformation initiatives. This module, led by KPMG, covers topics such as change management, stakeholder management, and agile transformation execution, ensuring that participants are equipped to implement their strategies effectively. The final module focuses on driving transformational program success through effective risk management. Participants will learn about the challenges of delivering large and complex programs and how to increase the likelihood of success through strategic planning and execution.

The last module focuses on Program Risk Management (PRM) which will be run by SGV. Participants will learn about the need for PRM in addressing the challenges of successfully delivering large and complex programs. The module will define what constitutes program success and explore strategies to increase the likelihood of achieving it. Participants will differentiate between portfolios, programs, and projects, gaining insights into the program life cycle

By the end of the Digital Transformation Program, participants are expected to achieve several key outcomes. They will gain a solid understanding of good governance practices and the responsibilities of leadership in relation to technology and information management. The program will equip them with the tools to assess how digital transformation initiatives contribute to business success and add value to the organization.

The fee for the entire course is P25,000.00 per participant, which includes access to all modules, pre-reading materials, and interactive sessions with industry experts. The first module is set to run on Nov. 5, 2024. The program is designed for professionals across various sectors who are involved in digital transformation initiatives, including executives, managers, and IT professionals.

As organizations continue to face unprecedented challenges and opportunities in the digital age, the Digital Transformation Program offers a timely and relevant solution for those looking to lead their organizations through this critical transition. By providing a comprehensive understanding of digital transformation, governance, and execution strategies, the program prepares participants to drive meaningful change within their organizations.

Don’t miss the chance to gain from his expertise and drive your organization forward in the digital age. Register here: https://bit.ly/3MeQs1J to secure your spot!

For more information, visit https://lnkd.in/gxH9Kpw2. For any questions, feel free to reach out to the FINEX Academy Secretariat at sarah.parapara@finex.org.ph.

The views and opinions expressed above are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FINEX.

Reynaldo C. Lugtu, Jr. is the founder and CEO of Hungry Workhorse, a digital, culture, and customer experience transformation consulting firm. He is a fellow at the US-based Institute for Digital Transformation. He is the chair of the IT Governance and Digital Transformation Committee at the FINEX Academy. He teaches strategic management and digital transformation in the MBA Program at De La Salle University. The author may be e-mailed at rey.lugtu@hungryworkhorse.com