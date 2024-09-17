PRIVATE CREDIT REFERENCE firm TransUnion has partnered with Lista to enable credit scoring on the latter’s financial management app.

The partnership is expected to improve Filipinos’ access to essential consumer credit information, it said in a statement on Monday.

“By leveraging our strengths in information and insights to empower individuals and businesses in decision-making, alongside Lista’s digital finance management platform, we can enhance credit access, improve financial literacy and promote greater financial inclusion in the Philippines,” TransUnion Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Asia-Pacific Amrita Bhattacharya said in the statement.

Under the partnership, Lista users can request credit reports, validate identity documents and settle payments through the app.

Users can receive their credit reports within five minutes of making the request, TransUnion said.

The reports also include insights to improve credit standing, build financial literacy and foster healthy credit habits.

“With credit card ownership growing and more Filipinos looking to borrow or use credit both in the short and long terms, we believe this strategic partnership supports the National Government’s goal of becoming an upper middle-income economy,” Ms. Bhattacharya said.

“At Lista, we are committed to fostering financial literacy by helping Filipinos recognize the importance of fiscal responsibility as early in their financial journeys as possible,” Lista co-founder and COO Khriztina Lim said in the same statement.

“Through our collaboration with TransUnion, we aim to bridge the gap in financial literacy and accessibility to credit information in the Philippines,” she added.

Ms. Lim said they could help Filipinos use the information to build better relationships with their credit and other financial products.

“We believe that everyone should have equal access to financial opportunities, and this partnership will help bring that belief to life,” she added. — Aaron Michael C. Sy