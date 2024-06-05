LAND BANK of the Philippines (LANDBANK) has launched a digital deposit account for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), also providing them access to digital banking services.

“We are cheering on our kababayans abroad to save and grow their money through LANDBANK GoBayani. We want to support every step of their journey towards financial independence for them and their families back home,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said in a statement on Tuesday.

OFWs can use GoBayani to make transactions online, including fund transfers to their families back home, the state-run bank said.

“Accountholders can also perform e-commerce transactions and receive remittance via Visa Direct through Visa partners abroad,” LANDBANK said.

GoBayani users can also pay bills and other dues online. LANDBANK added it will soon include monthly contributions to Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Security System, and PhilHealth in the product.

OFWs can open a GoBayani savings account with no initial deposit and maintaining balance through the LANDBANK mobile banking app.

“Investing in our digital infrastructure forms part of our response to the increasing demand for convenient digital solutions. We are continuously enhancing our digital offerings to deliver a seamless banking experience to our customers and expand financial access to all,” Ms. Ortiz said.

LANDBANK’s net income rose by 11% to P12 billion in the first quarter on the back of increased interest earnings from loans. — AMCS