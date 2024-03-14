YIELDS on term deposits auctioned off by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) edged lower on Wednesday, even as the offer went undersubscribed, central bank data showed.

Bids for the BSP’s term deposit facility (TDF) hit P338.589 billion on Wednesday, lower than the P400 billion on the auction block but higher than the P303.661 billion in tenders seen a week earlier.

Broken down, the one-week papers attracted tenders totaling P182.415 billion, below the P200 billion auctioned off by the BSP as well as the P170.144 billion in bids for a P150-billion offer the previous week.

Accepted yields for the seven-day deposits ranged from 6.53% to 6.575%, a wider margin compared with the 6.53% to 6.57% seen on March 6. With this, the average rate of the papers stood at 6.5616%, a tad lower than the 6.5617% seen a week ago.

For the 14-day term deposits, bids totaled P156.174 billion, lower than the P200 billion on offer. Still, this was higher than the P133.517 billion in tenders last week for P120 billion on the auction block.

Banks asked for returns ranging from 6.579% to 6.615%, a thinner band versus the 6.5745% to 6.615% seen in the previous auction. This brought the average rate of the two-week deposits to 6.5915%, down by 0.36 basis point from the 6.5951% logged last week.

The BSP has not auctioned off 28-day term deposits for more than three years to give way to its weekly offerings of securities with the same tenor.

The term deposits and the 28-day bills are used by the central bank to mop up excess liquidity in the financial system and to better guide market rates.

TDF yields went down on Wednesday following the government’s latest retail Treasury bond (RTB) issuance, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said in a Viber message.

The government raised a record P584.86 billion from its offering of five-year RTBs last month. This exceeded the Bureau of the Treasury’s P400-billion target.

The five-year RTBs fetched a coupon rate of 6.25%. — L.M.J.C. Jocson