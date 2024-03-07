CISCO Philippines has partnered with the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) to train employees in the banking industry on cybersecurity.

Nineteen employees from the first batch have completed the course, Cisco Philippines Managing Director Zaza Soriano-Nicart said at the awarding ceremonies on Wednesday.

The workers came from 13 member-banks, she said.

“We developed a curriculum through our Cisco networking academy, one of the world’s longest-running IT skills-to-job program to equip both IT and non-IT professionals in the banking industry with fundamental cybersecurity skills,” Ms. Nicart said.

The beginners’ program, which is self-paced and requires 36 hours, must be completed in four months. The specialized course is a more rigorous training program for managers with technical roles.

Ms. Nicart said Cisco is accepting its second batch of applications for the program, which will start in April.

The next phase will be updated with an ethical hacker course and will offer insights on offensive security to detect cyberthreats. — Aaron Michael C. Sy