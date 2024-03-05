HSBC PHILIPPINES has launched an application programming interface (API)-based e-commerce payment solution to allow companies to offer and manage payments across multiple channels.

Omni Collect supports multiple online and offline payment options for customers and delivers transaction data through HSBC’s global digital platform, HSBCnet, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Companies can monitor digital payments received over the counter and from payment channels like online banking, credit and debit cards, e-wallets, and QR PH via the solution.

“We have seen significant growth in e-commerce in the Philippines, especially during the pandemic, resulting in an exponential shift in the adoption and use of digital payments by both individuals and businesses” HSBC Philippines Global Payments Solutions Head Art Tanseco said.

Omni Collect allows companies to connect to HSBC’s single API system, giving them payment notifications, as well as data analysis. It can help digitalize companies in various sectors such as retail, consumer brands, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, shipping and logistics, and financial services, the bank said. — AMCS