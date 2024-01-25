PRU LIFE Insurance Corporation of UK (Pru Life UK) has launched a new whole-life participating plan.

“Tailored to meet the diverse needs of Filipinos at every stage of life, PRULove for Life is an ideal plan for families with children as young as newborns and individuals up to the age of 60,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

PRULove for Life is available for as low as P87 daily, with flexible payment structures ranging from five, 10, 15, or 20 years and coverage up to age 100.

Those who avail of PRULove for Life are assured of a minimum sum of P500,000, subject to a minimum annual premium of P12,000, Pru Life UK said on its website.

Customers can also access cash values and non-guaranteed dividends as living benefits. They are also guaranteed a death benefit equal to the sum assured plus accumulated dividends, less any outstanding policy loan if the death occurs before the policy maturity.

Pru Life UK’s premium income stood at P11.88 billion in the first quarter of 2023, data from the Insurance Commission showed. Its net income was at P645.93 million in the period. — AMCS