The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) could intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent a repeat of what happened last year when the peso slumped close the 60 per US dollar level, a senior official said on Tuesday.

BSP Deputy Governor Francisco G. Dakila, Jr., speaking during a panel discussion ahead of ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in Indonesia, said “there is room to have intervention in the forex market.” — Reuters