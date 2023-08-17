ATOME Financial has renewed and expanded its $100-million debt facility with HSBC Singapore to include the Philippine market for the launch of new consumer financing products.

HSBC Singapore is the sole structuring bank, lender, facility agent, and security agent for the debt facility, which will support Atome Financial’s business expansion, it said in a statement.

“We’re excited to have the renewed support of HSBC, especially as it now includes the Philippines, a key strategic market for us in providing unbanked and underbanked consumers with easier, simpler, and more affordable access to digital-first consumer financing products,” Atome Financial Head of Funding Andy Tan said.

“It pleases us to see innovative companies like Atome Financial lead the charge in driving Southeast Asia’s new economy growth. We are glad to play a role in supporting their ambition and remain committed… to support their expansion in the region,” HSBC Singapore Managing Director and Head of International Subsidiary Banking Harish S. Venkatesan added.

Atome Financial is active in the Philippines as a buy now, pay later firm. — AMCS