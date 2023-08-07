WASHINGTON — A US judge hearing the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit accusing Google of unlawfully maintaining monopolies in the internet search market let stand key claims made by the federal government.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, had asked for summary judgment on all the government’s claims in the case.

US Judge Amit Mehta, in a decision made public in Washington on Friday, granted Google’s request on some grounds but allowed the remainder of the claims to proceed to trial next month.

The Justice Department sued Google in 2020, accusing the $1.6-trillion company of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals in the biggest challenge to the power and influence of Big Tech since it sued Microsoft Corp. in 1998.

Mehta is also hearing a case brought against Google by the attorneys general of 38 states and territories.

Mehta tossed out accusations brought by the states that Google made it harder for internet users to find specialized search engines, like Expedia for travel or OpenTable for restaurants, saying the states “have not demonstrated the requisite anticompetitive effect in the relevant market.”

Google said Friday it appreciated the court’s “careful consideration and decision to dismiss claims regarding the design of Google Search” in the case brought by the states. — Reuters