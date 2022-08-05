PRU LIFE UK Asset Management and Trust Corp. (Pru Life UK Investments) announced new appointments to its management team, including its new president, and board of directors on Thursday.

The asset management arm of insurer Pru Life UK named Princess Charm B. Balingit as its new president and director. She was previously head for Multi-Asset and Investment Solutions at Pru Life UK Investments and head of Investment Operations at Pru Life UK.

Pru Life UK said Ms. Balingit has been in the financial industry for almost 20 years, with experience in insurance, banking and asset management.

She graduated cum laude from the University of the Philippines – Diliman with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Economics.

“It is truly our honor to provide investment products, aside from the health and protection products offered by Pru Life UK, to help our customers achieve their financial goals. Pru Life UK Investments was established for the purpose of providing a holistic financial portfolio to our clients, and we are committed to continue this mission,” Ms. Balingit was quoted as saying.

Pru Life UK Chief Financial Officer Francis P. Ortega is now also part of Pru Life UK Investments’ board of directors. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics majoring in actuarial science from the University of Santos Tomas.

Meanwhile, Charles Y. Wong has been appointed as Pru Life UK Investments’ Chief Investment Officer. Pru Life UK said Mr. Wong has more than 15 years of investment experience in local and international asset management companies.

He obtained a Master of Science degree in Financial Analysis from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and his Bachelor of Science degrees in Management of Financial Institutions and Commerce and Applied Economics from De La Salle University.

Also joining the asset management firm’s executive team is Sheila May P. Zerna as head of operations and finance. Ms. Zerna has almost 30 years of experience in various financial institutions and held several posts in Pru Life UK.

She was head of finance general, disbursements and distribution accounting, and corporate asset management of the life insurer before joining Pru Life UK Investments. She received her Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Silliman University.

Lastly, Carlo T. Abat has been appointed as Pru Life UK Investments head of sales and marketing. He has over 15 years of experience in sales and business development as he has held various positions in telecommunications companies and banks in the country.

Mr. Abat graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Humanities and a master’s degree in industrial economics from the University of Asia & the Pacific.

Pru Life UK Investments has P12.2 billion in assets under management and about 4,000 clients as of May. — DGCR