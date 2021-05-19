LIGHT trucks, or those with a gross capacity of up to 4,500 kilograms, will again be banned from traversing EDSA and Shaw Boulevard starting May 24, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

The ban along EDSA will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Sundays. It covers the stretch between Magallanes in Makati City and North Avenue in Quezon City.

Along Shaw Boulevard, the ban is from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., also from Monday to Saturday.

The ban is automatically lifted on declared holidays.

MMDA said violators will face a fine of P2,000.