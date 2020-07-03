‘Balik Scientist’ program announces new returnees

THE science and technology department’s “Balik Scientist” program has introduced its lineup of Filipino expatriate scientists who signed up to work in the Philippines, the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) said.

In a virtual news conference, the NAST introduced five academicians and four corresponding members who are either expatriates or foreign citizens of Filipino descent agreed to return to the Philippines for short-term or long-term engagements.

Annabelle P. Villalobos, a chemist in the corresponding member program, said: “I have (relatives) who are also scientists. The problem is they are too young and they still want to be developed more before coming back to the Philippines. The Balik Scientist program is very attractive for me. If you really want to serve, you can do a lot of things,” she said.

Ms. Villalobos, a biochemist who serves as a consultant with Johnson & Johnson Biopharmaceuticals, was a chemistry graduate of the University of San Agustin and holds a Master of Science in Biochemistry from the University of the Philippines. Her doctorate was granted by the University of Cincinnati and served as a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania.

She has a short-term engagement in the Philippines with Central Mindanao University in Bukidnon, where she formerly served as head of the department of chemistry.

The Balik Scientist program is authorized by Republic Act 11035 and is open to science and technology experts who are Filipino or of Filipino descent. They must possess advanced degrees and specialize in areas identified by the Department of Science and Technology as priority fields.

The academicians joining the program are Arnel N. del Barrio, who specializes in ruminant nutrition; Windell R. Rivera, medicinal science; Maribel G. Nonato, chemistry; Christopher P. Monterola, physics; and Charlotte M. Chiong, medical sciences.

Corresponding members, apart from Ms. Villalobos, are Francis L. de los Reyes III, who specializes in environmental engineering; Gonzalo C. Serafica, chemical engineering; and Ramon B. Gustilo, orthopaedics.

In an interview with Asian Scientist, Jaime Montoya, executive director of the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development, said one of the problems encountered by the program is the lack of accommodation for the families of scientists on short-term engagements.

“The program is still evolving… But when you become a Balik Scientist, more than the incentives and the research environment in the Philippines, it is the love for your country that will push you to come back,” Mr. Montoya said.

As of mid-2019, the program had signed up 526 scientists. — Patricia B. Mirasol









