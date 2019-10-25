Back to back: Syngenta Philippines wins Top Yielder awards at Corn Derby

For the second time in a row, Syngenta Philippines’ NK8840 rose above a field of 13 corn varieties from seven seed companies when it was declared as the highest yielding variety at the Department of Agriculture’s Region 2 Corn Derby for 2019. Bagging 2017 and 2019 top yielder awards, NK8840 is a first-ever back-to-back awardee.

The 2019 corn derby results show that the NK8840 variety produced 12,145 kilos per hectare while another popular Syngenta variety, NK6410, also finished in the Top 3 with a yield of 11,512 kilos per hectare. In the corn derby of 2017, Syngenta Philippines’ NK8840 led the pack when it generated a yield of 12,823 kilos per hectare, beating 14 other corn varieties from seven seed companies. This top variety was then followed closely in the rankings of the 2017 Corn Derby by Syngenta’s NK6414, which yielded 12,655 kilos per hectare, and NK6410, which yielded 12, 580 kilos per hectare, landing in second and third place, respectively. Both years’ results are certified by the Department of Agriculture (DA) Cagayan Valley Research Center (CVRC) Region 02.

Syngenta Philippines’ NK8840 features big and heavy cobs with large kernels, and strong plant stalks. It boasts of a 12-metric ton per hectare yield performance and has had consistent and stable results over the years. NK8840 is tolerant to drought and sustains its high yield even in stressful conditions. This awarded corn variety is also stay green and disease tolerant. Maturing in 110 to 115 days after planting, the corn ears are easy to harvest by hand and dehusk. NK8840 has the qualities to ensure the farmer of good returns.

Completing Syngenta’s lineup of winning varieties, NK6414 is suitable for high density planting in both wet and dry seasons. Like the NK8840, NK6414 is also easy to harvest. NK6410, on the other hand, is an early maturing hybrid with semi-drought tolerance, good standability, and corn grains of excellent color and quality. It has consistent high yield in both wet and dry seasons.

Syngenta Philippines continues to be a leading producer of high quality seed varieties that are able to meet local corn planters' evolving needs that are driven by changing climatic and economic conditions. This keeps with the company's vision of helping Filipino growers farm crops productively, profitably and sustainably.









About the Event

The two (2) day Corn Derby cum Corn-Livestock Integration Summit is a project of the DA CVRC Region 2 Office. It was held at the DA Cagayan Valley Research Center, San Felipe, City of Ilagan, Isabela last August 27-28, 2019.

The theme for this year’s Derby was focused on Masaganang Ani (high productivity) and Mataas na Kita (prosperous income) for all. The program gave around 1,559 participants, mostly farmers, the opportunity to come together and speak with government agencies, seed companies, and other successful farmers. There were also various talks, field tours, technology demonstrations and exhibits designed to encourage farmers to keep planting and to equip them for better results.