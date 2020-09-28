[B-SIDE Podcast] The Seven Commandments for public transport

Former Health Secretary Manuel M. Dayrit explains to BusinessWorld reporter Vann M. Villegas how the Department of Transportation (DOTr) came up with the Seven Commandments for public transportation and how these health measures are supposed to work together to make up for reducing the one-meter-apart rule.

DOTr suspended reduced physical distancing after President Rodrigo R. Duterte, on September 19, decided to stick to conventional wisdom, which says that people need to keep a distance of at least one meter from each other to limit the potential spread of coronavirus.

The Seven Commandments are:

Wear a proper face mask

Wear a face shield

No talking, no eating

Adequate ventilation

Frequent and proper disinfection

No symptomatic passengers

Observe physical distancing

Recorded remotely on September 18. Produced by Nina M. Diaz, Paolo L. Lopez, and Sam L. Marcelo.









