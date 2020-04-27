[B-SIDE Podcast] Surviving COVID-19

The symptoms of COVID-19 differ from patient to patient. Some people get sicker than others. Some die. Some live. PH 377 lived.

PH 377, who spoke to BusinessWorld reporter Vann Villegas on the condition of anonymity, shares his brush with death and the epiphany he had while confined in the hospital. This episode was recorded remotely on April 17, more than two weeks after PH 377 tested negative for COVID-19 and was able to return home to his family. Produced by Nina M. Diaz, Paolo L. Lopez, and Sam L. Marcelo.


















