[B-SIDE Podcast] Resparking your business: tips from seven entrepreneurs

Patrick “Patch” Dulay, co-founder of local crowdfunding platform The Spark Project, is turning a series of webinars into a book titled Respark, which collects tips on restarting a business amid uncertain times.

Seven years after he set up the crowdfunding platform, Mr. Dulay has come full circle: he posted the book he’s been working on on The Spark Project, hoping it gets published with the help of the community he helped create in 2013.

In this episode, the first-time author gives BusinessWorld reporter Patricia B. Mirasol a rundown of Respark.

TAKEAWAYS

Helpful knowledge must be shared.

The book sprang from a desire to share the knowledge Mr. Dulay learned through the webinars and virtual conferences organized by The Spark Project to help creatives and entrepreneurs survive the pandemic.

“I was fortunate enough to pick the brains of our resource persons. I thought, ‘sayang naman [it’s a shame] if the things I learned just stayed in these webinars,’” he said.

Businesses need to go back to the basics and define what is essential…

In Respark, Mr. Dulay picks the brains of seven entrepreneurs. ECHOstore founder Pacita “Chit” U. Juan talks about having an entrepreneurial mindset as well as the openness to accept what is. Life coach Kitty Ferreria notes the importance of pausing and advises against rushing into new beginnings. Gino Borromeo, SM Supermalls vice-president of strategy and development, meanwhile, recommends that brands communicate being helpful, useful, and uplifting. He also suggests defining what is essential right now.

“The silver lining of this pandemic is that it gives us the opportunity to distill the way we do things to its core. It’s about going back to our values and vision,” Mr. Dulay said.

…even as they need to continue to deal with the nitty-gritty of daily operations.

Lofty ideals must be paired with effective and practical action. In Respark, ATBP Co. partners Pinky Poe and Vini Salonga unpack tips on the necessary evil that is financial management. Limitless Lab Chief Executive Officer Joie Cruz shows how design thinking can create new processes. Shirt.ly co-founder James Fernando rounds things up with tips on maximizing technology to bring businesses to the new e-commerce frontier.

Recorded remotely on September 25. Produced by Nina M. Diaz, Paolo L. Lopez, and Sam L. Marcelo.

