Weightlifter Hidilyn F. Diaz, 30, is one of 19 Filipinos competing in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo after the event was canceled last year amid a coronavirus pandemic. In this episode of B-Side, Ms. Diaz speaks with BusinessWorld senior reporter Michael Angelo S. Murillo about going for gold, and training through a pandemic away from home, away from friends, and away from family.

By the time you listen to this, she might be a two-time Olympic medalist, giving the Philippines its first-ever gold medal, adding to the silver that she won in Rio 2016. But as of this recording, we don’t know. What we do know right now is that the hope of a nation rides on her strong and capable shoulders and that her Olympic dreams burn bright.

Produced by Paolo L. Lopez and Sam L. Marcelo.

