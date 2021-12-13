[B-SIDE Podcast] Long COVID: the lingering symptoms of a medical ‘chameleon’

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

A percentage of those who recover from coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) still suffer from long COVID, a condition characterized by symptoms such as chronic fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction.

Initiatives such as the global AFTERCOR study, a two-year research program on the long-term outcomes of COVID-19 ICU (intensive care unit) survivors, are gathering data from its partner institutions to gain a better understanding of the medical condition’s mechanism.

“What’s quite peculiar with COVID-19 is that it’s such a chameleon,” says Dr. Karin Wildi, an Australia-based ICU specialist and principal investigator of the AFTERCOR study.

In this B-Side episode, Dr. Wildi tells BusinessWorld reporter Patricia B. Mirasol how the virus attacks every organ in the body.

Recorded remotely before the Omicron variant was first reported on Nov. 24 and classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization on Nov. 26.

Produced by Paolo L. Lopez and Sam L. Marcelo.

