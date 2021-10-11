Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

The pandemic changed the way we eat, said Christian Wiegele, president of the Fresh Produce Group of Dole Sunshine Company.

In this B-Side episode, he tells BusinessWorld reporter Revin Mikhael D. Ochave about the future of food and how Dole is meeting the increased demand for fruits despite the logistical challenges caused by the pandemic.

Mr. Wiegele, who spent 18 years with Coca-Cola, also talks about moving to an industry where the product is highly dependent on the whims of the weather. “Agriculture is exposed to natural disasters… You need long-term thinking and the ability to adjust your commercial strategy depending on the volume you have available,” he said. And unlike a bottle of Coke, he added, “it takes 18 months to grow a pineapple and nine months to grow a banana.”

Recorded remotely this July. Produced by Paolo L. Lopez and Sam L. Marcelo.

