[B-SIDE Podcast] Flying blind: Making the case for a surveillance and monitoring system

Without a sentinel surveillance system, tech entrepreneurs Paul Rivera and Danny Castonguay believe that the country is flying blind when it comes to the coronavirus outbreak. “We’re just guessing. And guessing is a dangerous game when people’s lives are at stake,” said Mr. Castonguay.

Those who are tasked with protecting us need reliable numbers and a way to process those numbers in order to identify trends and get ahead of the virus. According to the World Health Organization, a sentinel surveillance system is used when high-quality data are needed about a particular disease. It can be used to monitor and detect when and where an outbreak starts, and, in the context of COVID-19, provide information that can be used as the basis for targeted lockdowns.

Mr. Rivera and Mr. Castonguay are behind COVID Sentinel AI, a platform that can help policymakers and business leaders make informed decisions using self-reported data.

In 2012, Mr. Rivera and Mr. Castonguay co-founded of Kalibrr, an IT company providing hiring solutions in Southeast Asia. In 2013, Mr. Castonguay left Kalibrr to pursue other projects, among them bld.ai, which teaches people how to build human-centered AI products.

The two men teamed up once more for COVID Sentinel AI, which has doctors from the University of Montreal and the University of Chicago providing medical expertise.