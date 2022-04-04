The social media hive mind is as fast as it is vicious. Say or do something triggering and you could find yourself going viral and getting canceled.

“The common definition of cancel culture is that it’s a form of public shaming. Sociologically, it’s society’s way of regulating itself. When we cancel somebody, you’re making a moral judgment,” says Nicole C. Curato, a Professor of Political Sociology at Centre for Deliberative Democracy and Global Governance at the University of Canberra. “The key to understanding cancel culture is that there’s an element of unmet expectation.”

In this B-Side episode, Ms. Curato tells former BusinessWorld reporter Marielle C. Lucenio what it means to get canceled and whether businesses should risk taking a political stand knowing that they could face backlash.

Nina Ellaine Dizon-Cabrera, founder and chief executive officer of Colourette Cosmetics, also shares what it was like when Twitter tried to cancel her in November 2020, after she used the hashtag #NasaanAngPangulo.

Recorded remotely in February 2022. Produced by Earl R. Lagundino and Sam L. Marcelo.