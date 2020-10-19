Ayala Malls honors ‘changemakers’ during the pandemic

Now on its 16th year, the Extra Mile campaign has taken a new direction at Ayala Malls by honoring everyday individuals as Changemakers—those who have shown exemplary acts of altruism amidst the pandemic.

“The story of each Changemaker is an example of what any person can do for a more optimistic future. No kind act is too small to make a difference. We hope that the Extra Mile campaign and its outstanding honorees will spark a desire for kindness in every Filipino’s life,” shares Ayala Malls president Jennylle Tupaz.

The 39 honorees are recognized for their selfless acts of kindness by initiating many efforts like fundraising and donations for the benefit of vulnerable communities. Here are the 39 Extra Mile Changemakers:

Marco Alejandro “Aldo” Panlilio: Sharing Hope through 200 Pesos

Enrique Prado: Promoting Mobility on Two Wheels

Tiger Garrido: Protecting the Front Lines

Carmaela Alcantara: Designing for Front Liners

Ismael Jerusalem: Crafting Protective Care

Janice Cuevas: Conducting Yoga Classes for a Cause

Gary Ramirez: Feeding Barangays One Meal at a Time

Paulina Clara Zulueta: Leading a Caravan of Care

Carla May Berina-Kim: Fueling frontliners with proper nutrition

Vincent Paul Olalia: Disseminating information and distributing protection

Aimee Nunez-Regala: Keeping others safe despite her own vulnerability

Malaya Genotiva: Lending learners a helping hand

Maria Gliceria “Ria” Valdez: Giving Gadgets to Get Students Online

Nini Andrada Sacro: Mobilizing Kindness

April Joy Cruz: Extending help where it is needed the most

Maxine Andrea Carasig: Connecting Farmers to the Consumers

Marvin Bagube and Renan Dela Cruz: Sustaining sweetness to pay it forward

Tracy Ampil: Moving healthcare forward through unconventional means

Marvin Caparros: Building a Foundation of Social Responsibility

Simon Fernan: Making more effective masks

Evelyn Nacario-Castro: Caring for farmer communities and frontliners

Jumax Morgia: Helping through Manufacturing and Distribution

Karl Arriola: Aiding Small Businesses in Cebu

Michael Arcilla: Empathizing with those Affected by the ECQ

Gian Dela Rama: Enabling Vital Communication

Theriza Lanche: Saving Her Funds to Protect Others

Marlon Pia: Championing the Marginalized Indigenous Communities

Manoling Francisco, SJ: Aiding Communities through the Tanging Yaman Foundation

Mary Lorraine Pingol: Helping a Homeless Woman Deliver a Baby

Mariko David, Marie Sol Bartolome, and Shiela Marie Borongan: The Wagi Project

Stanley Seludo: Helping Musicians and Businesses

Christine Remo: Provisions for Frontliners

Svethllana Patricia De Guzman: Aiding Drivers

Joel dela Paz: #BayanihanSaMontalban to support Jeepney Drivers

Dale James Ferrer: Donations for Musicians

Micaela Gavino: Aiding Students with WiFi

Renz Allan Lacorte: Providing Educational Materials at Davao del Norte

Sharra Crizel Elep: Distance Learning for Students

Dionicio Castro Jr.: Food Packs for Barangay

Kindness is a light that shines brightest in the dark. Although the pandemic changed the tide of the times, Ayala Malls remains dedicated to promote what every Filipino needs now: the spirit of bayanihan. Check out the full stories of the 39 Extra Mile Changemakers at ayalamalls.com/pasyal.