Ayala Malls honors ‘changemakers’ during the pandemic

Now on its 16th year, the Extra Mile campaign has taken a new direction at Ayala Malls by honoring everyday individuals as Changemakers—those who have shown exemplary acts of altruism amidst the pandemic.
“The story of each Changemaker is an example of what any person can do for a more optimistic future. No kind act is too small to make a difference. We hope that the Extra Mile campaign and its outstanding honorees will spark a desire for kindness in every Filipino’s life,” shares Ayala Malls president Jennylle Tupaz.
The 39 honorees are recognized for their selfless acts of kindness by initiating many efforts like fundraising and donations for the benefit of vulnerable communities. Here are the 39 Extra Mile Changemakers:
Marco Alejandro “Aldo” Panlilio: Sharing Hope through 200 Pesos
- Enrique Prado: Promoting Mobility on Two Wheels
- Tiger Garrido: Protecting the Front Lines
- Carmaela Alcantara: Designing for Front Liners
- Ismael Jerusalem: Crafting Protective Care
- Janice Cuevas: Conducting Yoga Classes for a Cause
- Gary Ramirez: Feeding Barangays One Meal at a Time
- Paulina Clara Zulueta: Leading a Caravan of Care
- Carla May Berina-Kim: Fueling frontliners with proper nutrition
- Vincent Paul Olalia: Disseminating information and distributing protection
- Aimee Nunez-Regala: Keeping others safe despite her own vulnerability
- Malaya Genotiva: Lending learners a helping hand
- Maria Gliceria “Ria” Valdez: Giving Gadgets to Get Students Online
- Nini Andrada Sacro: Mobilizing Kindness
- April Joy Cruz: Extending help where it is needed the most
- Maxine Andrea Carasig: Connecting Farmers to the Consumers
- Marvin Bagube and Renan Dela Cruz: Sustaining sweetness to pay it forward
- Tracy Ampil: Moving healthcare forward through unconventional means
- Marvin Caparros: Building a Foundation of Social Responsibility
- Simon Fernan: Making more effective masks
- Evelyn Nacario-Castro: Caring for farmer communities and frontliners
- Jumax Morgia: Helping through Manufacturing and Distribution
- Karl Arriola: Aiding Small Businesses in Cebu
- Michael Arcilla: Empathizing with those Affected by the ECQ
- Gian Dela Rama: Enabling Vital Communication
- Theriza Lanche: Saving Her Funds to Protect Others
- Marlon Pia: Championing the Marginalized Indigenous Communities
- Manoling Francisco, SJ: Aiding Communities through the Tanging Yaman Foundation
- Mary Lorraine Pingol: Helping a Homeless Woman Deliver a Baby
- Mariko David, Marie Sol Bartolome, and Shiela Marie Borongan: The Wagi Project
- Stanley Seludo: Helping Musicians and Businesses
- Christine Remo: Provisions for Frontliners
- Svethllana Patricia De Guzman: Aiding Drivers
- Joel dela Paz: #BayanihanSaMontalban to support Jeepney Drivers
- Dale James Ferrer: Donations for Musicians
- Micaela Gavino: Aiding Students with WiFi
- Renz Allan Lacorte: Providing Educational Materials at Davao del Norte
- Sharra Crizel Elep: Distance Learning for Students
- Dionicio Castro Jr.: Food Packs for Barangay
Kindness is a light that shines brightest in the dark. Although the pandemic changed the tide of the times, Ayala Malls remains dedicated to promote what every Filipino needs now: the spirit of bayanihan. Check out the full stories of the 39 Extra Mile Changemakers at ayalamalls.com/pasyal.