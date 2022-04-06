GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. on Wednesday officially introduced its digital entertainment company, KROMA Entertainment, which houses its entertainment-related products and services.

Globe said KROMA is a “culmination” of its “years of groundwork to further enrich and future-proof” the group’s ecosystem.

Through KROMA, the Ayala-led telco is expanding its earlier venture into live events, production, publishing, and music.

“KROMA offers entertainment for all across screens and formats, be it… films, series, TV shows, music, digital content, or events,” the listed telecommunications services provider said in a statement.

At a briefing, KROMA Chief Executive Officer Ian Monsod said the company aims to “become the leading digital entertainment player in the Philippines.”

KROMA’s brands include Wonder, a pop culture and style platform; FreebieMNL, a food and lifestyle deals platform; NYMA, a talent agency; PIE, a multi-platform, real-time, interactive entertainment channel; UPSTREAM, a video-on-demand platform; and LIVE MNL, a full-service activation agency; among others.

KROMA is backed by the 917Ventures Retirement Fund, according to Globe.

The company is expected “to revolutionize the Philippine entertainment industry,” it noted.

Globe Telecom shares closed 0.5% higher at P2,432 apiece on Wednesday. — Arjay L. Balinbin