Beyond developing properties all over the Philippines, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) is a partner of Filipinos in nation-building by creating communities, sustainable developments that contribute to economic growth.

Such nation-building efforts of ALI, along with its other business endeavors, received Stevie Award recognitions at the 18th Annual International Business Awards (IBA), a premier and global business award program that honors the positive contributions and achievements of organizations and professionals.

ALI garnered the most number of Stevie Awards in the program, with a total of 36 comprising of 11 Golds, 6 Silvers, and 19 Bronzes.

AREIT, the pioneering Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) in the Philippines established under ALI, is a Gold Stevie awardee as the Real Estate Company of the Year. Among the notable achievements of AREIT is its landmark Initial Public Offering, which the company designed to make the local property market more inclusive and accessible to Filipino investors.

Another program of ALI that received a Gold Stevie Award is the ‘Zero-Waste’ Circular Waste Management Program, a unique circular economy model that created a process to provide alternative destinations for the recycling and reprocessing of waste materials.

ALI’s construction arm Makati Development Corporation (MDC) also won a Gold Stevie Award for being the Materials and Construction Company of the Year. MDC has generated local employment in the country and applied various process improvements and technological innovations in the company.

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. and Ayala Land Offices Inc., also key subsidiaries of ALI, are Gold Stevie awardees as well for their successes as organizations. The other awards granted to ALI are also driven by its work for the communities and their employees, some of which were responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Most especially in these difficult times, when all sectors of society are enduring the challenges of the global pandemic, we continue to strive for excellence within our organization in order to serve our stakeholders and the communities in the best and most effective way possible. It is our goal to drive recovery by intensifying our community engagement efforts,” ALI Vice President Manny A. Blas said.

This year, the Stevie Awards received more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations of different sizes and industries, coming from 63 nations and territories. Determining the award winners were the average scores given by over 260 executives worldwide who did the judging process from June through early August. The virtual awards ceremony will take place on December 8.

“What we’ve seen in this year’s IBA nominations is that organizations around the world, in every sector, have continued to innovate and succeed, despite the setbacks, obstacles, and tragedies of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Stevie Awards President Maggie Gallagher said. “All of this year’s Stevie Award winners are to be applauded for their persistence and their resilience.”

