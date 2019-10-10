Ayala Land receives 5 citations at the Sustainable Business Awards Philippines

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) received a total of five awards at the Sustainable Business Awards Philippines (SBA Ph) 2019, a program that celebrates select companies for their outstanding performance in environmental and social sustainability.

For their total commitment to sustainability, ALI was awarded Best Overall and Best Stakeholder Engagement and Materiality, which is awarded to companies that are able to build framework and policies for engaging with their stakeholders. The company was also given special recognition for Water Management, Strategy and Sustainability Management, and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are truly grateful and honored to have been recognized for our efforts on sustainability through these awards. Sustainability has been a continuing journey for our organization and we continue to evolve our practices, to manage resources prudently, be mindful of our environmental footprint, and ensure our developments have a positive impact on society,” said ALI President and CEO Bernard Vincent Dy at the awards ceremony held in The Peninsula Hotel, Makati City.

Organized by Singapore-based Global Initiatives, the Sustainable Business Awards Philippines validates and recognizes companies which are leading the way in sustainable business and which have truly instilled sustainability into their long-term business strategy. The awards are also held annually in Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

The awards are conducted in partnership with global consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), and are reviewed and decided by a national advisory panel in each country. The advisory panels are made up of senior representatives from business, the academe, NGOs, regulatory agencies and media.

Ayala Land has been producing comprehensive sustainability reports for several years now, tracking Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout the various stages of the project development process, and benchmarking the company’s sustainability and ESG indicators with global standards. They have been embedding sustainability into their business by setting targets for carbon neutrality in the commercial businesses, and through the four focus areas, which are in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.









It has, moreover, embarked on a significant carbon emissions reduction program in all of its commercial properties, becoming the first Philippine company to target carbon neutrality by 2022.

ALI was once again the only Philippine company included in The Sustainability Yearbook 2019, the world’s most comprehensive publication on corporate sustainability. This is the third consecutive year that ALI has been named one of the most sustainable companies worldwide.

It also recently received the 3G Environmental Sustainability Award 2019 at the 4th Global Good Governance Awards presented by London-based Cambridge IFA, a leading international financial services think tank.