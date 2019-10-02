Ayala Land named best developer in Euromoney, Asiamoney polls

Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has once again been named the Philippines’ best developer at Euromoney’s Real Estate Survey 2019. The group’s Asiamoney division also cited ALI as the Most Outstanding Company in the Philippines for the Real Estate Sector in its Asia’s Outstanding Companies Poll 2019.

ALI, along with Ayala Corporation, was furthermore recognized by Asiamoney as the country’s top company of the 2010’s — having won the most number of awards in this decade in Asiamoney’s corporate-related polls.

The 15th Annual Euromoney Real Estate Survey ranked ALI first in its Residential, Retail/Shopping, Office/Business and Innovative Green Development Sector categories, with the company also receiving the Overall category award.

The Euromoney rankings are a result of a global real estate markets poll wherein the opinions of leading firms involved in the real estate sector worldwide are canvassed. Over 3,000 respondents, including advisers, developers, investment managers, banks and corporate end-users of real estate, identify which firms they believe have been the best providers of real estate products and services in their market during the past 12 months.

The Asiamoney Outstanding Companies Poll on the other hand, identifies and recognizes Asia’s most outstanding listed companies in each market and sector. More than 800 fund managers, buy-side analysts, bankers and ratings agencies took part in this year’s voting, where over 4,000 votes were received for publicly listed companies across 12 markets in Asia. The results recognize 153 companies as being the most outstanding for their sectors and in their market.

Ayala Land has received a number of awards from Euromoney and Asiamoney through the years, the most recent of which was the Asiamoney Most Outstanding Company in the Real Estate Sector award for both the Philippines and Southeast Asia in 2018. Asiamoney also named ALI the Best Corporate Brand in the Philippines in 2017, while Euromoney recognized it as the Overall Best Property Developer, among other real estate and finance citations, in 2016.