Ayala Land is Institutional Investor’s most honored company in the Philippines

For the second year in a row, Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has been named Institutional Investor’s Most Honored Company in the Philippines in its 2019 All-Asia Executive Team survey. The awards cite the top companies around the world for their corporate leadership and investor relations expertise, as voted on by the buy and sell-side analyst community.

ALI ranked Best in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and Socially Responsible Investment (SRI) Reporting, and Best in Corporate Governance, while Mr. Augusto Bengzon was named Best CFO. In addition, the global financial community ranked ALI among the top in the categories of Best CEO, IR Professional and IR Company.

A total of 1,862 buy-side individuals and 629 sell-side analysts participated in the 2019 All-Asia Executive Team Honored Companies survey. The 1,611 companies nominated across 18 sectors this year were rated on core areas that focused on accessibility of senior executives, IR team capabilities, timely disclosures and responses, corporate governance, and ESG/SRI reporting among others.

“We thank the investment community for their continuing trust and confidence. This year’s survey results only encourage us to further improve on our Environmental, Social, Governance and Investor Relations initiatives to be at par with, if not exceed, global best practices”, said ALI Chief Finance Officer Augusto D. Bengzon.

Institutional Investor has been a leading international business to business publisher for over 50 years now, remaining focused primarily on international finance through premium journalism, newsletters and research. It also runs conferences, seminars and training courses and is a provider of electronic business information through its capital market databases and emerging markets information service.

Ayala Land was recognized as the Most Honored Company by Institutional Investor in its 2018 All-Asia Executive Team survey. Moreover, it topped last year’s survey for Best Investor Relations Company and Best CFO, and ranked highly in the ESG/SRI Metrics, Corporate Governance and Analyst Days lists.