Ayala Land campaign provides supplies to hospitals, families

EMPLOYEES of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) have combined their resources to help hospitals and families affected by the lockdown, as their share in the country’s response to the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“The COVID 19 hospitals needed sustained support to ensure the patients are properly cared for. They required PPEs (personal protective equipment), additional ECGs (electrocardiograms) and mobile ultrasound units, and post-care facilities,” said Bernard Vincent O. Dy, ALI president and chief executive officer, said in a statement over the weekend.

The campaign, named “the ALI Pays it Forward,” generated donations and provided supplies to the Philippine General Hospital, the Philippine Lung Center, Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital, and Caritas Manila through Project Ugnayan. It also provided groceries to families affected by the lockdown.

“And with the lockdown, we knew thousands of families will be adversely affected,” Mr. Dy said.

The campaign ended on Friday with a participation rate of 99%. Around 5,000 employees contributed to the project to express their appreciation for the country’s frontliners.

ALI Chairman Fernando Zobel de Ayala said: “It has always been a source of pride for us to see our employees across the ALI family coming together and mobilizing a significant amount of resources in such a quick manner, in order to help others at a challenging time like this.”

PPEs and hospital equipment procured with the employees’ donations were delivered to the COVID-19 referral hospitals last week.

Through its construction arm, Makati Development Corp., ALI has so far completed the retrofitting of an area inside the Philippine Red Cross headquarters to be used as a COVID-19 testing facility. It has also led in the renovation of the World Trade Center in Pasay to a 500-bed quarantine facility.

The Ayala-led companies had announced the roll out a P2.4-billion COVID-19 emergency response package, including the waiver o rental payments amounting to P1.4 billion for mall merchants in Luzon to allow them to assist their own employees. It also includes a P600-million wage assistance program directed towards helping maintenance, security and construction workers under partner employers.


















