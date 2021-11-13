Ayala Corporation Chairman, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, led the formal inauguration of an Alagang AyalaLand Center for social enterprises at TriNoma in Quezon City. This is one of 32 Ayala Malls with Alagang AyalaLand Centers supporting more than 400 social enterprises and generating at least 4,000 jobs for the community.

The center in TriNoma showcases the “Sinag Sari-Sari Social Enterprise Store”, a joint project of Alagang AyalaLand, BPI Foundation, and Bayan Academy that aims to support the growth of social enterprises, create livelihood and jobs, and aid in the country’s road back to recovery. BPI Foundation with its implementing partner, Bayan Academy, organized the participating Sinag merchants who in turn help local and marginalized communities. This is an enhancement of the Sinag program made possible through Alagang AyalaLand that provides market access in rent-free spaces in Ayala Malls.

