Ayala, Araneta and Aboitiz groups provide more support to lockdown-hit sectors

THE Ayala, Araneta and Aboitiz families have expanded their assistance to those affected by the lockdown in Luzon and other parts of the country, while others have joined the roster of private firms providing support to frontliners and vulnerable sectors.

Ayala-led Manila Water Co., Inc. said on Friday that its foundation had deployed on March 25 drinking water and water dispensers to six Quezon City public hospitals for medical frontliners.

It said 280 units of 5-gallon bottled water with water dispensers had been deployed to Quirino Medical Memorial Center, Quezon City General Hospital, Veterans Memorial Medical Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine Heart Center, and East Avenue Medical Center to help their doctors, nurses and staff stay hydrated during the national health emergency.

“The situation of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus disease 2019) as it unfolds day by day is challenging at all levels,” Manila Water Foundation Executive Director Reginald M. Andal said in a statement.

“We are comforted that our healthcare frontliners are doing their best to take care of all of us, but they are putting their own lives at risk in the process. The least we can do is to provide their vital needs such as water. This is our expression of gratitude for their selfless service, dedication and courage for public health,” he added.

In a separate statement, Araneta City said it was set to launch its donation drive, together with the J. Amado Araneta Foundation (JAAF), to aid poor households in Metro Manila affected by the lockdown.









Araneta City said it had donated food packs to communities in Quezon City. Further, JAAF earlier pledged to donate test kits to support the Quezon City General Hospital in expediting the diagnosis of suspected cases of COVID-19.

Araneta City has also waived the rents of mall tenants who were affected by the lockdown, while their skeletal laborers were said to have been provided with assistance, such as hazard pay, food, and temporary accommodation.

“We are doing our part in helping end the threat of this disease. We recognize the resilience of the Filipino people, and we are confident that together, we can get through this challenge,” the company said.

Meanwhile, the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation, Inc., the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz family, has partnered with the Cebu City government and the Metropolitan Cebu Water District to launch a handwashing campaign as an intervention to fight the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are addressing something basic here yet proven to be the most effective way to prevent getting and spreading the virus. Unfortunately, there are some areas with low water supply and without clean handwashing facilities, this is why we are installing sinks with the support of the local government unit and the water district,” said Riella B. Guioguio, the Aboitiz foundation’s chief operating officer.

As of March 25, the foundation has already activated its humanitarian disaster preparedness and response team to serve as the conduit of local and international donations. The running total of this effort stands at P6 million, including grants.

Separately, McDonald’s Philippines through its charity arm has dedicated some of its restaurants to serve meals for frontline medical workers, volunteers, and affected communities during the enhanced community quarantine.

Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) on Friday said it had launched its latest project, McDo Kindness Kitchen, in McDonald’s branches in Quezon City, Las Piñas, Makati and even in Cebu, vowing to roll out 1,500 meals a day for their beneficiaries.

According to RMHC, partner companies, such as ABS-CBN Foundation, Coca- Cola, and Angkas, have helped in transporting and distributing meals, which were said to cost P50 per person.

The meal project was first launched at McDonald’s ABS-CBN branch on March 20, serving over 17,000 meals to different communities through its participation with ABS-CBN Foundation’s Pantawid ng Pag-ibig Program.

Earlier this month, the Ayala brothers rolled out a P2.4-billion emergency response package for employees and partners affected by the COVID-19 business disruptions.

Aboitiz companies previously announced that they were providing assistance to customers during the lockdown through payment extension, waived rental fees and sustained operations for basic necessities. — Adam J. Ang

















