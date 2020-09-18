Ayala aims to build country’s largest health clinic network

Ayala Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) is fortifying its Healthway brand by converting its clinic network to carry one name and be the largest clinic network in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, AC Health said it wants to strengthen the position of Healthway as its integrated clinic arm offering primary to multi-specialty care services.

Its target is to have 70 Healthway family clinics, seven Healthway multi-specialty centers, and 45 Healthway corporate clinics within the year.

“The (above) 100 clinics are already existing, but the transition to the Healthway brand will be completed by the end of the year,” the company said in an email.

The types of formats will each cater to different healthcare services. The family clinics will focus on community-based primary care, the multi-specialty centers will be mall-based and offer specialty services and diagnostics, and the corporate clinics will attend to corporate clients.

The family clinics and corporate clinics are currently called FamilyDOC, and the multi-specialty centers are currently called Healthway Medical.

“We are excited to integrate our clinic network under the Healthway brand… With this expansion, we can truly be wherever our patients need us,” AC Health President and CEO Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo said in the statement.

AC Health bought Healthway’s Philippine portfolio from Hong Kong’s HKR International Ltd. late last year. The acquisition was intended to integrate the company’s services for the long term.

AC Health is the healthcare unit of Ayala Corp., which also has interests in real estate, banking, telecommunications, and utility, among others.

Ayala Corp. posted a 79% net income drop to P7.9 billion in the first semester. Its shares at the stock exchange grew P17 or 2.44% to P715 each on Thursday.









