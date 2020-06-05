Auto sales plunge 66% in March after dealerships shut down

The automobile industry said auto sales by volume fell 66% year-on-year in March after the Luzon lockdown shuttered car dealerships over the second half of the month.

According to the joint report of the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA) issued Friday, sales volume in March was 11,029 vehicles, against the year-earlier total of 32,173 units.

Month-on-month, sales volume fell 63%.

Dealerships were shut down startingy mid-March after the government imposed enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) over Luzon, CAMPI President Rommel Gutierrez said in a statement.

“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was felt as early as March. We will continue to assess further effects as the community quarantine continues to be in place,” he added.

Volumes recorded in March volume brought year-to-date sales to 64,542 units, down 24%.

Commercial vehicles sold in March totaled 7,879, down 64% from February.

Toyota Motors Philippines, Inc., which had a posted a 39% market share in March, reported a 23% year-on-year decline in volume to 25,696 units.

“Indeed, challenging times ahead for the industry. For now, the industry remains hopeful for the containment of the virus at the soonest possible time while being resilient amid this crisis,” Mr. Gutierrez said. — Adam J. Ang









