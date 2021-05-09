AFTER makeup collaborations with actress Nadine Lustre in April 2018, singer Regine Velasquez in March 2020, and a merchandise kit with Korean actor Park Seo Joon in November 2020, Australian cosmetics brand BYS is venturing into a full skincare line.

Established in 2004 in Melbourne, Australia, BYS Philippines was set up in 2012.

The brand’s skincare line, Skin by BYS (which was launched in April) is a local initiative by BYS Philippines.

“When our teams came together to brainstorm, we realized that Skin by BYS had to be about taking care of the blank canvas too which is your skin. It’s about loving both the creativity [referring to the makeup products] and the canvas [our skin]. It is the partner to the makeup line,” said Angelina Goyena, General Manager of IFace Inc., the distributor of BYS Cosmetics in the country, at an online press launch on April 30 held via Zoom.

“Globally, we’ve seen an increase in demand for quality skincare products that work, and, most importantly, products that you can trust,” Amanda Aitken, Managing Director of GFA Australia, said at the online launch. GFA Australia is the fashion accessory and cosmetics wholesaler and distributor of BYS.

THE PRODUCTS

The skincare line comes in minimalist white packaging with the text, “Skin By BYS” in iridescent silver and black lettering. Its 10 products, ranging from micellar water to sheet masks, make a complete skincare routine. Each product is labeled as vegan and cruelty-free, hypoallergenic, and paraben-free.

The products are: Extra Gentle Micellar Water (P799), Extra Gentle Milk Jelly Cleanser (P499), Extra Hydrating Balancing Toner (P699), Extra Glow Brightening Serum (P899) with vitamin C and papaya and lime fruit extract, Extra Firming Youth Serum (P899) which is a plant-derived serum with cranberry extract, Extra Glow Face Cream (P599), Extra Brightening Eye Cream (P399), Extra Effortless Pore Perfecting Sunblock (P799) with broad-spectrum SPF 50 PA+++ and green tea leaf extract, and the Extra Glow Sheet Mask and Extra Firming Sheet Mask (P89).

Skin by BYS contains a patented ingredient called Botaniceutical Plus-10 which are 10 natural ingredients that claim to target skin concerns such as deep cleansing, dryness, irritation, dull and uneven skin tone, improving elasticity, and fighting free radicals linked to aging. The products are suitable for all skin types, and safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“We wanted a message to remind everyone firmly to take better care of themselves,” Ms. Goyena said of the campaign, “Love Yourself Harder,” which was launched alongside the skincare line.

“We didn’t stop at ‘Love yourself.’ It is much harder to love ourselves without the filters, without the makeup, without the armor. It’s harder to love ourselves without the skin-perfecting makeup or the eyeliner flick. But it is exactly when we are most vulnerable, most raw, and most unfiltered that we need to love ourselves a little more fiercely, a little harder,” she added.

Skin by BYS is exclusively available at Watsons, The SM Store, and online on Watsons and ShopSM. For more information, visit the BYS Cosmetics Philippines Facebook page. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman