The biggest real estate promos made Lamudi’s second online housing fair a success, marking another milestone for the company

The second online housing fair by Lamudi, which ran from Aug. 31 to Sept. 24, saw significant success backed by the attractive real estate discounts from the biggest developers in the country. Lamudi’s property fair featured exclusive promos, discounts, and low monthly amortization. Some real estate developers also offered gift certificates and free home appliances.

Lamudi CEO Kenneth Stern expressed gratitude for the developers that participated in the event, namely RLC Residences, AboitizLand, SOC Land, Futura by Filinvest, Aspire by Filinvest, Golden Topper, Taft Properties, PA Properties Hankyu Hanshin, Priland, Lumina Homes, Solar Resources, Worldwide Central, Damosa Land, The Hauslands, and brokerage firm PropertyPRO.

Similarly, Mr. Stern thanked the organizations and personalities that shared their expertise on different matters related to property buying and design. These include the official partners KONE, Nook, AIDE, and BDO, as well as event partners Happy Helpers, Clean All PH, Feng Shui Consultant Sofia Relosa, Zassy Green, Pag-IBIG, and Great Eastern Termite (GET) and Pest Control.

Lamudi was also backed by media partners The Manila Times, BusinessWorld, Business Mirror, Malaya Business Insight, Sunstar, Mindanao Times, Sunstar Cebu, MediaBlast Digital, Real Estate Blog PH, and Manila Standard for the success of the second Online Housing Fair.

Property fair highlights

Properties located in key metropolitan areas such as Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao were featured at the fair, as well as developments in urban areas near the capital region. Property seekers heavily considered the special deals on vertical developments, a reflection of the emerging trend of people looking for residences or rental properties near central business districts at the backdrop of the nearing return to the office.

Property seekers aged 25 to 34 were the most active property seekers in the property fair. With a growing career and family, this market segment holds excellent buying power and considers property investment more seriously to create a stable future for loved ones.

Value of webinars

The webinars featured in the housing fair also captured thousands of property seekers. Property previews recorded a sizable number of views, a reflection of the strong interest in knowing more about the developments featured in the fair. The talks on financing options attracted a huge audience as well, pointing to the market’s proactive attitude of managing the property buying budget.

In the same way, a lot of the fair participants tuned in to the webinars tackling investing in real estate amid the pandemic. As the global health crisis still looms, property seekers tune in to webinars for expert advice on the security and stability of future investments.

In line with property seekers’ needs during this time, the webinars on property technology recorded a significant number of views. Proptech introduces new platforms that help property seekers cope with movement limitations amid the pandemic.

Up next: bigger, better housing fair in 2022

Given the success of Lamudi’s two online housing fairs this year, the real estate platform takes the digital property buying and selling journey up a notch for its next online housing fair in 2022. Partnering with trusted property developers in the country and addressing pressing real estate questions through its informative webinars, Lamudi will stay true to its mission of helping property seekers find their dream home online.

In a time of uncertainty, Lamudi offers added value in the homeownership journey through attractive real estate deals, taking property seekers closer to realizing their property goals. Different lifestyle brands and personalities from home-related industries will also be gracing the online event.

For more information on the next online housing fair, visit Lamudi’s official Facebook page.

For media partnership inquiries, contact kristine.quilon@lamudi.com.ph.

