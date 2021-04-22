Ateneo de Manila University was the highest placed Philippine institution in terms of societal impact and sustainability, placing in the top 300 universities worldwide in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021. This is Ateneo’s first time to be included on the list.

The said university was ranked in the 201–300 bracket — the highest ranked Philippine institution this year — and also the highest overall placement of any local institution since the performance table was inaugurated in 2019.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings are the only global performance tables that assess universities against the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), called the “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.” Calibrated indicators are used to provide comprehensive comparison across four broad areas: research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

In the Philippines, a total of five universities made the 2021 list. Joining Ateneo de Manila University are

De La Salle University (401 – 600)

University of Santo Tomas (601 – 800)

Tarlac Agricultural University (601 – 800)

Mapua University (801 – 1000)

Last year’s list saw the University of Santo Tomas (301–400), the University of Asia and the Pacific (601+), De La Salle University (601+), and Mapua University (601+) having the best rankings among the country’s universities.

SHOULDER TO SHOULDER

In terms of “Partnerships for Goals” or SDG 17, Ateneo de Manila ranked number 68 worldwide, with a score of 87.4. Among Philippine universities, it also had the highest scores in the following SDGs:

SDG 16: Peace, justice, and strong institutions: rank 101 – 200 (score: 63.1 – 72.9)

SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities: rank 101 – 200 (score: 61.9 – 72.6)

SDG 3: Good health and well-being: rank 101 – 200 (score: 70.1 – 77.6)

“Ateneo de Manila’s noteworthy performance in the 2021 THE Impact Rankings — its initial outing, to be precise — shows that our university can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s top institutions when it comes to actual, real-world impact,” said Fr. Roberto Yap SJ, university president, in a press statement. “THE Impact Rankings are really consistent with our identity and mission. The SDGs on Health, Sustainability, Peace and Justice, and Partnerships really resonate with who we are and what we do.”

“It is proof that our community is able to affect change in our society, in our classrooms, to our research and creative work, and our social development programs. Ateneo de Manila vows to continue and expand its work in helping create a more sustainable and equitable world for everyone,” he added.

This year’s Impact Rankings is in its third edition, and includes 1,115 universities from 94 countries/regions. The University of Manchester leads this list, with the University of Sydney and RMIT University — both from Australia — rounding out the top three. Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University is the top institution from an emerging economy, and shares 23rd place with the UK’s University of Plymouth and the University of Southern Denmark. Russia is the most represented nation in the table with 75 institutions, followed by Japan with 73. — Patricia B. Mirasol